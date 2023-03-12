 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO
8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to
20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern
Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light to moderate snow moves across the
area on Monday, some rain could mix in for the valleys. The
snow then becomes heavy at times Monday evening through
Tuesday. Snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are possible
at times. Northwest winds increase later Tuesday into Tuesday
night which may cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Scattered power outages are possible from a combination of the
heavy snow and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

One person missing after Utica fire

Utica House Fire

Utica, N.Y.-- Several residents had to be rescued and one person is unaccounted for from an apartment building on Mandeville Street in Utica Sunday Afternoon. 

The fire was first called in around 6:00 PM. Firefighters had to evacuate the building because of a roof collapse. Utica Fire chief Scott Ingersoll says that the building has been the subject of multiple complaints in recent months.

"This was a reported vacant building. It's a structure that we've had a lot of issues with in the past several months with people breaking into the building and staying there. We believe that up to 15 people were staying in the building at the time the fire was reported" Chief Ingersoll said.

Officials say there were no working smoke detectors in the building. The fire's cause is under investigation.

Stay with NEWSChannel 2 for updates on this developing story

