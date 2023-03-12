One person missing after Utica fire

Utica, N.Y.-- Several residents had to be rescued and one person is unaccounted for from an apartment building on Mandeville Street in Utica Sunday Afternoon.
The fire was first called in around 6:00 PM. Firefighters had to evacuate the building because of a roof collapse. Utica Fire chief Scott Ingersoll says that the building has been the subject of multiple complaints in recent months.
"This was a reported vacant building. It's a structure that we've had a lot of issues with in the past several months with people breaking into the building and staying there. We believe that up to 15 people were staying in the building at the time the fire was reported" Chief Ingersoll said.
Officials say there were no working smoke detectors in the building. The fire's cause is under investigation.
