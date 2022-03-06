One team one family partners with Lincolns Angels to raise awareness for SIDS

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. - One Team One Family hosted a cornhole tournament Saturday in partnership with Lincolns Angels.
Lincoln's Angels is a non-profit organization that helps families who lost a baby to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome also known as SID.
Organizers say there have been a dozen SID cases locally since 2018.
Today's cornhole tournament had 28 teams, basket raffles, and lottery boards.
Jessica Kellogg, the founder of Lincolns Angels, says the money raised from the event will go towards providing parents with equipment to prevent SIDS.
Kelloggs said, "We donate Owlet Socks which are little pulled sock symmetry socks that go on the baby's feet and it monitors their heart rate and oxygen levels so an alert will go off if those levels drop so that you can get to the baby and give them assistance if they need it."
Kellogg said the goal is to make sure every baby locally has an Owlet Sock. The socks will go to families who can't afford one or families who lost a baby and are now expecting.