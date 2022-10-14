Oneida County Adult Treatment Drug Court receives grant

UTICA, N.Y. – Helio Health announced Friday, they are being awarded a grant that will help expand their services of the Oneida County Adult Treatment Drug Court.
The grant provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, will help the court become one of several nationwide, to implement a new system, which will assess an individual’s level of risk and determine the best treatment.
Helio Health has been part of the Oneida County Adult Treatment Drug Court, since 2019. They provide forensic case management services to the court and connect adults involved in the justice system with substance use and mental health treatment services and supports.
“Treatment for substance use disorders has been shown to reduce criminal justice system involvement. While we wish we could reach everyone before criminal justice system involvement, sometimes that doesn’t happen, and because of that, we are looking forward to expanding our work with government partners to help people access services and supports for unhealthy substance use.” Helio Health President and CEO, Jeremy Klemanski, said.
The total award of the grant is almost $2 million which will be given over a 5-year period. And will include the hiring of one peer advocate and one case manager.