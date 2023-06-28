Oneida County Board of Elections Releases Statement on Primary Election in Remsen

REMSEN, N.Y. -- A statement sent by the Oneida County Board of Elections said that "a clerical data-entry error" occurred, which "resulted in the oversight of the need for a Republican primary in the Town of Remsen.
The election board started their statement with a Town of Remsen voting summary.
"The Town of Remsen is governed by a Town Board consisting of a Town Supervisor and four Town Councilmembers. The Town Supervisor serves a two-year term and the Councilmembers each serve staggered four-year terms. Every two years, two of the four Councilmembers are up for election, including this year. During the petition filing period, four Republicans qualified to run for the two open positions. This necessitated that a primary election be conducted for those offices," according to the statement.
The statement continued that it was brought to the Board's "attention that a clerical data-entry error made when the Board’s petition maintenance system was first created prior to our tenure resulted in the oversight of the need for a Republican Primary in the Town of Remsen."
The Board stated that they notified the town, State of New York and "all impacted candidates" about the irregularity, "and is working to rectify this."
"While correctible, such errors are unacceptable to us. We have checked our database to ensure it now fully accurately reflects the proper number of openings for the positions in each township. We will continue to work with the NYS Board of Elections and the Town of Remsen to ensure that the democratic process is complied with, that each qualified candidate has the opportunity to appear on the ballot and that each voter is afforded their right to vote."
The Board said it is actively taking steps to expedite a special primary election for the Town of Remsen.
