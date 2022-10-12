 Skip to main content
Oneida County BOCES Teachers on the picket line

  • Updated
  • 0

2 years without a contract

UTICA, N.Y. – A few dozen teachers with the Oneida County BOCES Teachers Association were out on the picket line Wednesday, outside the Middle Settlement Academy at Lincoln Ave. And by the end of the day, more than 100 teachers had joined them. 

They were there to send a message while their board meeting was being held inside. That message being that they are tired of working with an expired contract. They say it’s the usual sticking points, working conditions, salaries and healthcare.

They say, what might be unusual is the 2 years they have gone without a contact. Their next negotiation is the first week of Nov. They hope to agree on a contract then

