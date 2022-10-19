Oneida County Civil Service Exam application deadline is Friday

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – The next Civil Service exam for the position of Correction Officer has been set for Dec, 10.
All applications must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 on Friday, Oct. 21. There is a $25 fee, however in an effort to assist recruiting efforts, the owners of Mountain Ice Gel have pledged to reimburse everyone who signs up with A $25 gift card, which will be sent upon completion of the exam.
The eligible list established as a result of the exam will be used to fill vacancies within the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Division. In order to be eligible, candidates must be a legal resident of Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oswego or Otsego Counties for at least 1 month immediately preceding the day of appointment. Candidates must also possess either a high school equivalency diploma, a valid NYS drivers license, be at least 18 years old and pass a background check.
Starting salary for the position is a little over $44 thousand. The position also includes the NYS Retirement Plan and additional benefits.
For more information on how to apply, visit the Oneida County website.