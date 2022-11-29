Oneida County Deputy retires after 36 years of service

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- Deputy, Brian Warcup received his retirement plaque and statue Tuesday, after 36 years of service to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
Warcup first joined the Sheriff's Office back in 1986 where he was then assigned to the Corrections Division. He was later transferred to the Law Enforcement Division where he served until now.
Warcup received many accolades during his years with the Sheriff's Office including the Grand Cordon (three times), the Exceptional Service Award (two times), the Good Conduct Award, the Meritorious Service award and the Ready Commendation award. He has also received many thank you letters over time.
Sheriff Maciol and Undersheriff Lisi, awarded Warcup with his retirement plaque and statue and together with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office wished Deputy, Brian Warcup well in his retirement.