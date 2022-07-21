Oneida County discovers "Homemade Firework," to be examined

UTICA, N.Y. – A City of Rome DPW worker located a suspicious item in the dirt parking area near the Lake Delta dam which is now being classified as a "Homemade Firework."
The road was closed to traffic as deputies worked with members of the New York State Police Bomb Unit. The device was deemed safe by members of the unit.
The device was secured and will be broken down and evaluated by technicians from the NYSP and FBI to determine its contents at a later date. The NYSP Bomb Unit’s explosive detecting K-9’s were also used to search the surrounding area for any other devices but nothing else was located.
While on scene, deputies began to get notifications from local residents reporting that they heard something that sounded like an explosion last evening around 7-8pm. Investigators are attempting to determine the source of the noise and exact area that it occurred. Golf Course Rd. was again opened to traffic shortly after 11 am.
If anybody has any additional information they are asked to contact sheriff’s Inv. Justin Copperwheat at (315) 765-2767.