Oneida County gets $500K grant for drug overdose prevention efforts

Oneida County Health Department is one of 13 public health agencies in the country getting a $500,000 grant to combat drug overdoses.
The money will be used to support the Oneida County Opioid Task Force efforts to reduce overdose deaths, especially by expanding the street outreach pilot project.
“We are thankful to NACCHO and the CDC for awarding us with this funding that will primarily be used to expand the mobile street engagement project recently piloted in Oneida Square,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “That project provided boots on the ground, on-demand access to substance use treatment medication and exceeded our expectations, with nearly 100 people started on buprenorphine treatment in just a few weeks. The positive outcomes of this innovative public health approach strengthened our application for this competitive award, as well as our resolve to use these resources to bring this on-demand treatment model to all areas of the county.”
The county partners with ACR Health to provide a Drug User Health Hub that provides buprenorphine medication to treat heroin and methadone dependence.
“We are pleased to partner with Oneida County and UFHC to bring Drug User Health Hub services to Oneida County and to lead the mobile street engagement project,” said Roberto Gonzalez, prevention director of Harm Reduction Services at ACR Health. “We are confident that our deep experience and proven success in working nonjudgmentally with people who use drugs will contribute to the continued success of this program and ultimately save more lives.”
The grant money comes from the CDC via the National Association of County and City Health Officials.