Oneida County Health Department shuts town west Utica tent city

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Health Department posted a sign on the fence of the Community Garden in Utica Thursday, the signs read, “This campground is closed. Occupancy is prohibited.”
The small tent city in west Utica, the property owned by Cornerstone Community Church, has become home to about 15 individuals.
The church brings them food and helps them get clean clothes. But the county's sign says, conditions are detrimental to public health and the people that are calling that area home have to leave.
Cornerstone Community Church Pastor, Mike Ballman says he realizes that the garden can't stay a tent city and would have loved to have closed it months ago, but “it’s just not that simple.”
For the county though it comes down to an issue of safety for both those living in the garden and those in the surrounding area.