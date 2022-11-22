Oneida County History Center hosting Bosnian history presentation Dec. 1

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County History Center, together with the Bosnian American Community Association, will be honoring Bosnian Statehood Day on Dec. 1.
Dr. Sandro Sehic will be there with a presentation on the history of the Statehood of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The presentation will cover history starting in medieval times up until the war in Bosnia. Discussion will also be had on why so many Bosnians ended up in the Utica area.
Sehic was born in Bosnia in 1978 when it was still called Yugoslavia. He then came to Utica in 1995 where he later graduated from Proctor High School. He now holds a Ph.D. in education from Northcentral University.
Sehic now works at Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES as a social studies teacher and is editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Contemporary Education.
This event is free and open to the public and will take place at the History Center, starting at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.