UTICA, N.Y. --The Oneida County History Center's Selfie Scavenger Hunt began today and will run until August 31st.
You can venture on an Oneida County or Utica-wide Scavenger Hunt to explore the various historical sites, monuments and markers around the area.
To participate, you choose either the Oneida County or Utica adventure. You then follow the various clues and take a selfie at each location.
You then share your selfie and tag the Oneida County History Center on Facebook (@OneidaCountyHistory), or Instagram (@ochc_localhistory).
Upon completion, you then visit the History Center at 1608 Genesee Street to share your photos.
The first five participants to finish the hunt will receive a Oneida County History Center membership and a prize. All children under 18 who participate will receive a prize and the participants will be entered to win the grand prize gift basket.
According to the Oneida County History Center:
"Entries must be submitted by Thursday, August 31st, 2023 at 4:00 pm. Please contact Patrick Reynolds, Director of Public Programs at preynolds@oneidacountyhistory.org or 315-735-3642 with any questions."
Clue sheets and instructions will be available at the History Center or oneidacountyhistory.org.