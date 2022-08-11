Oneida County: Monkeypox Case Inevitable

Utica, N.Y.-- With the COVID-19 pandemic still fresh in the minds of many Americans, the Monkeypox outbreak has caused many to worry that another pandemic may result from this. Oneida County Health Director Dan Gilmore says Monkeypox is much different than COVID.
“This is much different than the COVID outbreak. The COVID outbreak basically that was an unknown disease for one. I mean, it was known that something was there but it was being named at the time of the outbreak started. Also, COVID's transmission is through small respiratory drops and it’s much easier transmission. There was no vaccine for COVID at the time” Gilmore explained.
While there is a vaccine available for Monkeypox, it is not yet widely available. That's because there is a limited supply of the vaccine, so the State Department of Health will only release vaccines to counties with confirmed cases. Gilmore says while there are no cases in Oneida County yet, his office is ready for when the vaccine becomes available.
Gilmore explained that “the Oneida County Health Department does have the equipment and staff to be able to store and distribute the Monkeypox vaccine. It’s just a question of when the State Health Department is able to distribute it.”
So how can you protect yourself from contracting Monkeypox? According to Gilmore, the best way is to “avoid intimate contact with people that are unknown to you”. In addition, Gilmore recommends avoiding people who appear sick.