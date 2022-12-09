Oneida County plows get green light

ORISKANY, N.Y.-- Flashing green lights have been installed on Oneida County's plows as part of a new pilot program, aimed to increase their visibility in winter weather conditions. The program comes after Governor Hochul signed a bill to allow plows to use these lights. But why green?
According to Christopher Burtch, deputy commissioner of the Oneida County Department of Public Works "Many studies have been done and they've shown that green lights are much more visible in the dark and fog and smoke."
New York isn't the first state to allow plows to display green lights. In fact, Michigan, Montana, Maine and Wisconsin among others have all allowed the lights since 2013, with positive results. So why did Oneida County decide to try it out?
Burtch explained that "all those states have found that with the green lights, safety standards have gone up. All we care about is making sure the roads are safe and keeping motorists safe." So, what's the goal of the program?
"We hope that people will be able to see it further away and realize there is a plow truck doing snow removal and slowdown and move over." Burtch said.
All the county's 25 plow trucks have been fitted with the flashing green lights, a process that Burtch said was easy.
"The green lights are just a unit that pops in and out. So, we put them in for winter cleanup operations and as soon as spring comes around and we're done plowing, they pop right out and we put the yellow lights back in" Burtch explained.
The change has been met with some complaints, mostly from people who say that green lights can only be used on ambulances in New York state.
Burtch explained "that's totally not true, the legislation that was passed was that municipalities can use these for their plowing operations."
Despite the small amount of negative feedback, Burtch says many positive comments have come in as well.
"The feedback I've gotten from the people that work here and from other people that have talked to me has all been positive. They said that you can see them a lot farther away and that once you know what green means... it makes it safer for everybody on the road." Burtch said