Oneida County redesigns website making it more user friendly

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- Oneida County has redesigned its website as an attempt to make the site more functional for users.
“We recognized there was a need to refresh our county website in order to provide the optimal user experience for residents, visitors and those interested in relocating to the area. Redesign was an enormous undertaking that involved all of our county departments working collaboratively with TRAINOR to help create a website that is user-friendly and efficient,” County Executive, Anthony J. Picente Jr said.
The improved website features:
- A mobile-first design compatible with all modern-day devices and browsers.
- A completely new user experience and user interface design.
- An optimized navigation architecture for quick access to pertinent information.
- Current industry standards and best practices in regard to website design and technology.
- A state-of-the-art and robust content management system for intuitive and easy client-side management.
- The latest analytics platform will help the county measure website performance.
The website will also showcase future projects, developments, department information, services, new attractions, dining, recreation and opportunities.