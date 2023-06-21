Oneida County Seeks Consultant for Housing Plan

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- Oneida County is looking for a consultant for a housing market inventory, assessment and strategy report.
Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced that a Request for Proposal (RFP) is the first step in his State of the County initiative, which “addresses the needs and gaps in county housing options through a strategic plan.”
This is how Picente described his plan.
"Housing is a critical piece in preparing for the future of this community. It is essential to economic and community development at all levels. It is the way we grow to attract more people and more business allowing them to thrive here in Oneida County. This holistic approach is intended to provide a global understanding and present a real strategy for strengthening our housing sector."
The housing plan will combine market influencers and workforce drivers who can assess the current needs in the county and suggest a strategy for housing futures.
County Planning Commissioner James Genovese said that the report will include existing housing inventory, market analysis, an economic and workforce profile, a public engagement plan and a summary of findings and strategies.
The deadline for proposals is July 21 by 3:30 p.m. Questions about the RFP must be submitted in writing by email to nmcorrell@ocgov.net. Questions will be taken through July 11 at 3:30 p.m.
Click here for the RFP link and full details.
Here are a couple of answers to the RFP you might have. The following is from the above RFP link:
“Questions specifically relating to this RFP shall be accepted in writing only. Proposers are welcome to submit questions regarding the content in or process governing this RFP up until July 11, 2023, at 3:30 pm EST.
1. Questions must reference the RFP number and be submitted via email to: nmcorrell@ocgov.net
2. Any oral statements provided to questions relative to this RFP will not be binding on Oneida County.
3. There will be no pre-submission meeting. All questions will be addressed in writing using the methodology outlined herein.
4. Responses to questions will be available by July 14, 2023, here: https://ocgov.net/departments/purchasing/rfps/
5. To ensure all proposers have equal access to the FAQ and knowledge of all questions asked and answered regarding this RFP, questions received after the question deadline will not be answered.
6. To ensure fairness of process to all proposers, apart from any technology, internet, or nature[1]based unforeseen delays to posting, all questions will be answered in chronological order, as submitted.”