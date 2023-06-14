Oneida County seeks to ease 911 crisis by raising salaries

Utica, N.Y. -- Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente declared the lack of staffing at the county 911 center and emergency. On Wednesday, the board of legislators let him increase salaries substantially.
A Public Safety Telecommunicator increases from $36,524 to $42,147.
A Supervising P.S. Telecommunicator increases from $42,147 to $58,242.
A CAD Administrator increases from $46,941 to $58,242.
Picente says there are currently 55 authorized positions at the 911 dispatch center. 16 are vacant and 11 employees are relatively new hires that are still training and unable to take and dispatch calls.
The center is currently staffing all dispatch needs with 28 employees which is 51 percent of their total authorized compliment.