Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol sworn in for fourth term

UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol was sworn in for his fourth term Friday afternoon.
Maciol was first elected in 2010. He is a registered Democrat and has run on both Democratic and Conservative lines. He was re-elected with almost 80% of the votes in his favor.
“I am truly honored to continue to serve as the Sheriff of Oneida County and I am extremely grateful to the voters of Oneida County for the overwhelming amount of confidence that they have in me as their Sheriff. I look forward to continuing to work hard, alongside the more than 500 dedicated men and women of the Sheriff’s Office as we keep the people of Oneida County safe," Maciol said.
The Oath of Office was administered by Oneida County Surrogate Court Judge, Honorable Louis P. Gigliotto. Maciol was joined by his wife and three children at the ceremony.