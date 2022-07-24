 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Broome counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
lower elevations and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Oneida County Sheriff’s investigate two-car rollover in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriffs responded to a two-car rollover early Saturday morning on Bartlett Road and West Carter Street. 

The accident happened around 10:15 a.m.

Police say 61-year-old Theodore Fauss of Rome was traveling North on Bartlett road when 34-year-old Susu Nwe of Utica failed to stop at the intersection. 

Both cars collided causing Fauss's car to overturn twice before coming to rest in a ditch. Nwe’s vehicle was also overturned resulting in her vehicle hitting a road sign. 

All passengers, including an eight-year-old, were transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for minor injuries. 

Nwe was issued citations for Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign returnable to Westmoreland Town Court at a later.

