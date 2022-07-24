Oneida County Sheriff’s investigate two-car rollover in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriffs responded to a two-car rollover early Saturday morning on Bartlett Road and West Carter Street.
The accident happened around 10:15 a.m.
Police say 61-year-old Theodore Fauss of Rome was traveling North on Bartlett road when 34-year-old Susu Nwe of Utica failed to stop at the intersection.
Both cars collided causing Fauss's car to overturn twice before coming to rest in a ditch. Nwe’s vehicle was also overturned resulting in her vehicle hitting a road sign.
All passengers, including an eight-year-old, were transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for minor injuries.
Nwe was issued citations for Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign returnable to Westmoreland Town Court at a later.