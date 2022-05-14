Oneida County Sheriff's investigate fatal ATV accident

KIRKLAND, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff's is investigating a fatal ATV accident on Bogusville Hill Road in the town of Kirkland. Police responded to the accident around seven Saturday evening.
Police say 33-year-old Matthew Rounds of Clinton was driving his ATV when it flipped on its side and ejected Rounds off the bike. Rounds were not wearing a seatbelt or helmet causing him to suffer severe head trauma. Rounds were pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say speed does not appear to be a factor but the accident is under investigation.