Oneida County Sheriff's Office Holding Technology Demonstrations

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is hosting a huge demonstration today.
The company Axon Technologies makes things like tasers and drones for law-enforcement use.
The event is set up in front of the Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex located at 6075 Judd Road in Oriskany.
On hand is what they say is the latest crime-fighting technology available, explaining to police officers and administrators how it works, and giving demonstrations, including virtual reality training headsets used to train officers individually.
"You're wearing a helmet, where you're actually seeing the virtual training and you appear as though you're the one that's involved in that situation. When it comes to technology and law enforcement tools, this is the best-of-the-best," Sheriff Robert Maciol said.
Law enforcement members from around the region are invited.
The Sheriff's Office also reached out to city and municipal leaders and EMS workers, inviting them to the demonstration.