Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal fire in Annsville

ANNSVILLE, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriff's and fire crews are investigating a fatal fire in the Town of Annsville on Tuesday.
Sheriff's deputies along with several fire departments responded to Gossner Road in the Town of Annsville after neighbors reported a fire around 1:30 p.m.
Taberg, Lee Center, Camden and West Leyden fire departments all responded to extinguish the fire. When they arrived on scene, the house was fully involved by fire and the homeowner was unaccounted for.
After the fire was under control, a search began for the missing homeowner. Human remains were discovered in the debris around 9 p.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the name of the person is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.