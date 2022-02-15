 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may occur.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison,
Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern
Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A
half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more
possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County.
The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be Thursday
afternoon through Thursday night, though any resulting flood
problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in
streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice
jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all
cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal fire in Annsville

ANNSVILLE, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriff's and fire crews are investigating a fatal fire in the Town of Annsville on Tuesday.

Sheriff's deputies along with several fire departments responded to Gossner Road in the Town of Annsville after neighbors reported a fire around 1:30 p.m.

Taberg, Lee Center, Camden and West Leyden fire departments all responded to extinguish the fire. When they arrived on scene, the house was fully involved by fire and the homeowner was unaccounted for.

After the fire was under control, a search began for the missing homeowner. Human remains were discovered in the debris around 9 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the name of the person is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

