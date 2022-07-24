 Skip to main content
Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating two-car rollover in Westmoreland

Oneida County Sheriffs responded to a two-car rollover early Saturday morning on Bartlett Road and West Carter Street. 

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriffs responded to a two-car rollover early Saturday morning at the intersection of Bartlett Road and West Carter Street. 

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m.

Police say 61-year-old Theodore Fauss, of Rome, was traveling North on Bartlett Road when 34-year-old Susu Nwe, of Utica, failed to stop at the intersection. 

Both cars collided causing Fauss's car to overturn twice before coming to rest in a ditch. Nwe’s vehicle was also overturned resulting in her vehicle hitting a road sign. 

All passengers, including an 8-year-old, were transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries. 

Nwe was issued citations for speed not reasonable and prudent and failure to stop at a stop sign returnable to Westmoreland Town Court at a later date.

