Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigating two-car rollover in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriffs responded to a two-car rollover early Saturday morning at the intersection of Bartlett Road and West Carter Street.
The crash happened around 10:15 a.m.
Police say 61-year-old Theodore Fauss, of Rome, was traveling North on Bartlett Road when 34-year-old Susu Nwe, of Utica, failed to stop at the intersection.
Both cars collided causing Fauss's car to overturn twice before coming to rest in a ditch. Nwe’s vehicle was also overturned resulting in her vehicle hitting a road sign.
All passengers, including an 8-year-old, were transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.
Nwe was issued citations for speed not reasonable and prudent and failure to stop at a stop sign returnable to Westmoreland Town Court at a later date.