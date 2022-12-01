Oneida County Sheriff's Office reports missing 16-year-old is home and safe

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. -- Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help locating missing 16-year-old, Ayden Michael Royce Taylor, last seen in the Town of Lee.
According to Sheriff, Robert Maciol, Ayden was last seen at the Stokes Lee Center, in the Route 26 area around 11 a.m. He was wearing a black jacket with a gray hood, jeans, winter boots and a red backpack.
If anyone has information or finds Ayden please contact the Sheriff's Department at (315) 736-8364.
*Update: According to Sheriff Robert Maciol Adyen returned home and is safe.