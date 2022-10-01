Oneida County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

Marcy, N.Y.-- The Oneida County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a Marcy woman who has been missing since September 30th. 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, was last seen September 30th at a home on Cavanaugh Road in Marcy. According to the Oneida county sheriff's office, Boeding may be travelling in a dark green 2019 Ford Escape with New York state license plate k-a-w-5-7-7-3. Officials believe she may be travelling to an unknown location in Texas. The sheriff's office says Boeding has an extensive medical history and they are concerned for her welfare. If you have any information on Boeding's whereabouts, call the Oneida County Sheriff’s office at (315) 768-7804 or 911