...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches. The highest snow accumulations will be north of the
Thurway and could approach 8 inches in some spots.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office to hold Job Fair

  • Updated
Oneida County Sheriff Vehicle

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- In anticipation of the upcoming Civil Service Training and Experience Questionnaire, for Corrections Officer positions, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office will be holding a Job Fair on Nov. 22 and 28. 

The fair will be located at 6075 Judd Rd in Oriskany and will be held from noon until 7 p.m. Anyone interested in a job opening will have the opportunity to start the application process while there. They will be able to start the background process, get fingerprinted, be interviewed, and speak with workers.

Those who want to attend should bring a completed background packet. If you need one you can send an email to Community Affairs at the Sheriff's Office to receive one. 

If attending and you do want to start an application you will need to bring an official copy of your Birth Certificate, High School Diploma or equivalency, Drivers License, records of name change if applicable, Naturalization Papers, if born foreign, Discharge or Separation Papers for all military services, any licenses held by you from a government agency and a Social Security Card. 

Sign-up for the Corrections Officer Exam ends on Nov. 29 with the exam to take place Dec. 15 - Jan. 15. To sign up for the exam you can visit the Oneida Civil Service website

