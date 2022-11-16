Oneida County Sheriff's Office to hold Job Fair

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- In anticipation of the upcoming Civil Service Training and Experience Questionnaire, for Corrections Officer positions, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office will be holding a Job Fair on Nov. 22 and 28.
The fair will be located at 6075 Judd Rd in Oriskany and will be held from noon until 7 p.m. Anyone interested in a job opening will have the opportunity to start the application process while there. They will be able to start the background process, get fingerprinted, be interviewed, and speak with workers.
Those who want to attend should bring a completed background packet. If you need one you can send an email to Community Affairs at the Sheriff's Office to receive one.
If attending and you do want to start an application you will need to bring an official copy of your Birth Certificate, High School Diploma or equivalency, Drivers License, records of name change if applicable, Naturalization Papers, if born foreign, Discharge or Separation Papers for all military services, any licenses held by you from a government agency and a Social Security Card.
Sign-up for the Corrections Officer Exam ends on Nov. 29 with the exam to take place Dec. 15 - Jan. 15. To sign up for the exam you can visit the Oneida Civil Service website.