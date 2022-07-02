Oneida County Sheriff's respond to two-car accident in Augusta

AUGUSTA, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff's responded to a two-car accident in the town of Augusta Saturday afternoon. Police say one man was transported to the hospital.
Around, 3:30 p.m., police say 62-year-old Harold Swartwout of Hancock was traveling on Barry Farm Road when he came to a stop sign at the intersection of Wells Gifford Road. When Swartwout began to drive, police say he failed to see and yield a 2011 Chevrolet pickup.
Swartwout’s vehicle collided with the Chevrolet. Police say Swartwout had to be extricated from the vehicle by Oriskany Falls Fire and Rescue.
Swartwout was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for injuries to his left side torso.
Swartwout was issued a ticket for failing to yield at a stop sign.