Oneida County STOP-DWI Fourth of July Campaign

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- Oneida County joined a statewide STOP-DWI Fourth of July campaign.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office, along with local police agencies and New York State Police are participating in a Fourth of July statewide operation to combat impaired driving.
The STOP-DWI Impaired Driving High Visibility Engagement Campaign began on Saturday, July 1 and will end on Wednesday, July 5.
From 2017-2021, 1,460 people died in motor vehicle accidents over the Fourth of July holiday period according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Of those deaths, 38% of the drivers were alcohol impaired.
"Typically, the Fourth of July is one of the deadliest holidays for drinking and driving," Lieutenant Carey Phair said. "This program aims to reduce that, so if we're more visible and we have more cars out... it typically tends to reduce things."
The STOP-DWI Impaired Driving High Visibility Engagement Campaign is one of multiple statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee that are designed specifically to combat the increase in impaired driving.
The campaign not only targets Independence Day (July), but is also targets Super Bowl Weekend (February), St. Patrick's Day (March) Memorial Day (May), Labor Day (September), Halloween (October), Thanksgiving (November) and other holiday seasons.
All of these days are historically deadly periods on the road due to impaired driving.