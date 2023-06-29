Oneida County Tourism Has New President

UTICA, N.Y. -- A new president has been announced for Oneida County Tourism.
Sarah Foster Calero was named president of The Convention and Visitors Bureau for Oneida County, Inc. dba Oneida County Tourism.
Calero is from New Hartford and has held various positions at OCT, including director of communications and director of media relations.
“Sarah’s proven track record of successfully promoting Oneida County, passion for the area, collaborative spirit, and deep knowledge of the tourism industry makes her exceptionally qualified for this position,” says OCT Board Chair Lee Arthur, General Manager of Delta Hotels by Marriott Utica. “The Board of Directors is confident in her ability to nurture community partnerships and continue OCT’s impressive history of attracting visitors to the region.”
She's been awarded two New York State Tourism Excellence Awards and currently serves as a board member of the New York State Tourism Industry Association (NYSTIA).
Foster Calero starts as president on July 1.