...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Oneida County Tourism Has New President

  Updated
  • 0
Sarah Foster Calero

Submitted Photo

UTICA, N.Y. -- A new president has been announced for Oneida County Tourism. 

Sarah Foster Calero was named president of The Convention and Visitors Bureau for Oneida County, Inc. dba Oneida County Tourism.

Calero is from New Hartford and has held various positions at OCT, including director of communications and director of media relations. 

“Sarah’s proven track record of successfully promoting Oneida County, passion for the area, collaborative spirit, and deep knowledge of the tourism industry makes her exceptionally qualified for this position,” says OCT Board Chair Lee Arthur, General Manager of Delta Hotels by Marriott Utica. “The Board of Directors is confident in her ability to nurture community partnerships and continue OCT’s impressive history of attracting visitors to the region.”

She's been awarded two New York State Tourism Excellence Awards and currently serves as a board member of the New York State Tourism Industry Association (NYSTIA).

Foster Calero starts as president on July 1. 

