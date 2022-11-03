Oneida County Tourism receives two awards

Pictured left to right: Ross Levi, Executive Director of Tourism at Empire State Development/NYS Division of Tourism, Bridget Cerrone, Sr. Account Manager at Advance Media New York, Kelly Blazosky, President of Oneida County Tourism, Madison Cermak, Director of Sales at Oneida County Tourism, Sarah Calero, Director of Communications at Oneida County Tourism, Dana Krueger, Director of Fun at DanaEvents