Oneida County Tourism receives two awards

UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Tourism was given two awards from the New York State Tourism Industry Association on Oct. 29.
Tourism representatives from all across the state met in New York City for a meeting and an awards dinner at the New Yorker .
The awards recognize achievements made by tourism-related businesses. Categories included marketing campaigns, destination management, stewardship, innovation, and leadership.
“We are thrilled and honored to receive this recognition from NYSTIA and our tourism colleagues across the state. Our team has worked diligently throughout COVID to boost local tourism and assist restaurants. We loved including the community in the voting process and it’s exciting that we now have an evergreen restaurant guide that can be used by visitors and locals when deciding where to eat in Oneida County,” President of Oneida County Tourism, Kelly Blazosky said
All 21 awards that were given out were also made in Oneida County by Speedy Awards and Engraving Inc., located in New Hartford. The company has been in business for 47 years.
Speedy Awards from a group of several companies by the Awards Committee
Judges decided who would win an award based on entries submitted to the panel of experts, in the tourism industry.