Oneida County urges residents to prepare ahead of extreme cold temperatures

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Health Department is urging residents to get prepared ahead of this week's extreme cold weather and wind chill.
“Being prepared is your best defense against extremely cold weather. Prepare yourselves, your vehicles, and your homes. If you have outdoor pets, prepare now to provide them warm shelter and check in with elderly neighbors and relatives,” Oneida County Director of Health, Daniel W. Gilmore said.
Hypothermia and frostbite are the main concerns when weather temperatures go this low. If you must be outside, dress warmly and leave as little skin exposed as possible, as it doesn't take long for hypothermia or frostbite to begin.
Signs of hypothermia in adults include:
- Exhaustion
- Shivering
- Confusion
- Slurred speech
Signs of hypothermia in babies include:
- Low energy
- And/or bright red skin
If you notice any of these signs in yourself or someone else, get a temperature read, if it's below 95 degrees, medical attention is needed immediately. In this case, you should try to help warm the body by getting into a warm location, removing any wet clothing, using warm drinks and layers, until you get help.
Frostbite is the freezing of the skin and underlying tissue and can be permanently damaging if severe.
Signs of frostbite include:
- Red skin initially which turns to white or grayish-yellow skin
- Numbness and/or skin that feels usually firm or waxy.
You should seek medical care and get warm immediately, until help arrives. you can use warm water but not hot water on the affected skin and should not rub, massage or use the affected area. You should not use electric blankets or heating pads either.
The Health Department also recommends anyone traveling have an emergency kit in their vehicle. The kit should include jumper cables, an ice scraper, car charger for your phone, blankets, water and snacks. Travelers should check tire pressure, antifreeze levels and gas before leaving as well.
Homes should be winterized too. This includes water lines which should be insulated to reduce the chance of freezing. Windows and doors should be caulked and weather-stripped, furnace and heating systems should be inspected annually and outdoor vents should be checked regularly as well to make sure they are not blocked with snow or ice. If using a wood stove or fireplace, make sure it's vented to the outside and if you use a generator, it should always be operated outdoors away from windows, doors and vents. Without proper ventilation, carbon monoxide poisoning is possible.
