Oneida County Youth Bureau accepting grant applications for kids programs

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Youth Bureau is now accepting grant applications for the upcoming 2023 year's programs.
County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. made the announcement Monday.
“Our Youth Bureau has the responsibility to allocate funding from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services in the ways that will best meet the needs we have identified locally. This annual opportunity allows agencies and our cities, towns and villages to seek funding for new programs, and allows those who have been running successful programs to continue their fine work,” Picente said.
Proposals from non-profit organizations and municipalities for programs that focus on youth activities that involve delinquency prevention, recreation and positive development are being accepted by the Youth Bureau.
The two funding categories are available and include, Youth Development Programs (YDP) and Runaway and Homeless Youth Acts (RHYA). The YDP is for non-profit agencies, cities, towns and villages that have a program that directly provides services for youths. The state will give reimbursement for certain expenditures that qualify.
The RHYA is also for non-profit agencies that give crisis and living services to youths. An agency match of 40% is a requirement.
“Oneida County has many outstanding organizations that have and can provide quality services for our youth. The Youth Bureau looks forward to working with the agencies, cities, towns and villages as they provide safe, positive and innovative programming to our youth," Youth Bureau Director, Kevin Green said.
The deadline for proposals is Dec. 23 by close of business.
Programs that receive funding must meet specific guidelines established by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services.
Details on those guidelines and forms to submit proposals can be found on Oneida County's website.