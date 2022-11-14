 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area
Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing
rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the
event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across
the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Oneida County Youth Bureau accepting grant applications for kids programs

  • Updated
  • 0
Kids on school bus

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Youth Bureau is now accepting grant applications for the upcoming 2023 year's programs. 

County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. made the announcement Monday.

“Our Youth Bureau has the responsibility to allocate funding from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services in the ways that will best meet the needs we have identified locally. This annual opportunity allows agencies and our cities, towns and villages to seek funding for new programs, and allows those who have been running successful programs to continue their fine work,” Picente said. 

Proposals from non-profit organizations and municipalities for programs that focus on youth activities that involve delinquency prevention, recreation and positive development are being accepted by the Youth Bureau.

The two funding categories are available and include, Youth Development Programs (YDP) and Runaway and Homeless Youth Acts (RHYA). The YDP is for non-profit agencies, cities, towns and villages that have a program that directly provides services for youths. The state will give reimbursement for certain expenditures that qualify.

The RHYA is also for non-profit agencies that give crisis and living services to youths. An agency match of 40% is a requirement. 

“Oneida County has many outstanding organizations that have and can provide quality services for our youth. The Youth Bureau looks forward to working with the agencies, cities, towns and villages as they provide safe, positive and innovative programming to our youth," Youth Bureau Director, Kevin Green said. 

The deadline for proposals is Dec. 23 by close of business.

Programs that receive funding must meet specific guidelines established by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services.

Details on those guidelines and forms to submit proposals can be found on Oneida County's website

