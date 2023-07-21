Oneida Indian Nation: $370 Million Evolution—'Largest Expansion in Resort History'

VERONA, N.Y. -- A $370 million capital investment in Turning Stone Resort Casino was announced today by the Oneida Indian Nation.
This is the "largest evolution of Turning Stone Resort Casino in two decades," a release stated.
The big features of the investment are a new conference center, outdoor event spaces, hotel, "and more to fully reimagine Turning Stone for generations to come," according to the Nation.
"The Nation has partnered with world-renowned architecture and design firm Gensler, and will break ground on this massive two-year project early next year. Along with its $370 million reinvestment, the Turning Stone evolution will generate a $616 million one-time economic impact, create 3,600 one-time jobs and generate $22.1 million in state and local tax revenues," a release stated.
Here are renderings of the Turning Stone evolution:
The Conference Center, once completed, will make it "upstate New York's largest convention center and one of just three venues of the same size and caliber in the state," the Nation said.
Renovations will also continue at The Lodge.
There will also be an onsite medical center for employees and guests.
"Created in partnership with Rome Health and accessible to all team members, their families and resort guests, the medical center will offer urgent, primary, convenience and cardiology care with expanded hours covering evenings, weekends and holidays," the Nation said.
The Nation also announced a name change.
On October 1, Oneida Nation Enterprises will become Turning Stone Enterprises.
"The new organizational identity recognizes the important role of Turning Stone in setting the standard for all of the Oneida Indian Nation’s enterprises and the essential contributions of every team member, regardless of where they work, in establishing and upholding this standard," a release stated.