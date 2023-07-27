Oneida Man Arrested for Sale of Narcotics

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 240 Williams St. in the City of Oneida on July 25.
It followed "a lengthy investigation into the sale of narcotics" from the house.
Jerry A. Wallis, 25, of Oneida was arrested.
Wallis was taken to the Madison County Jail and arraigned in CAP Court. He was released on his own recognizance.
Wallis is to appear in the City of Oneida Court at a later date.
"The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office," officials said.
