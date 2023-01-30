Oneida Nation Enterprises holding hiring expo on Tuesday

VERONA, N.Y. -- The Oneida Nation Enterprises (ONE) will hold a hiring expo on Tuesday at The Turning Stone.
The expo follows a huge year of growth for ONE with more developments in the works for 2023. Last year, many new businesses were opened with plans for growth, including a project that will include a 250-room hotel and an expansion of the convention and meeting space at the resort. Turning Stone will also be adding new dining options, outdoor spaces and more.
With growth comes more jobs and positions that need to be filled. There will be interview opportunities at the expo for jobs in 23 different departments. On-site interviews will be held and jobs will be offered to some, on the spot. There are a variety of full and part-time positions available in many different areas.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Turning Stone Event Center, on Jan. 31.