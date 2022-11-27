Oneida Police search for missing teen

Oneida, N.Y.-- Oneida police are searching for a missing teenager they say ran away from home. 16-year-old Angelica Hernandez was last seen at her home on Brooks St. in the City of Oneida around 9:00 this morning.
She's described as a hispanic female, about 5'4", 110 pounds with dark brown shoulder length hair with caramel highlights. She has brown eyes and a nose ring in her left nostril. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with black leggings, black shoes and white socks carrying a purple ombre backpack and black duffle bag. Anyone who may have seen Hernandez or have information on where she may be is asked to call the Oneida Police Department at (315) 363-2323.