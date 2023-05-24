Oneida Street back open after tractor trailer crash in Chadwicks

CHADWICKS, N.Y. -- A tractor trailer in Chadwicks missed two houses and crashed into a fence before landing in Sauquoit Creek. Since then, the truck has been pulled out of the water, but according to Ryan Geer, operations manager at Clinton Collision, this was not an easy task.
"We've seen worse, but this is definitely a bad one," Geer said. "This isn't your fender bender for sure. With the water factor, with the height, we were twelve feet below grade down in the water, the water was moving. We were concerned about fluids... again fluids are... the most important part of our job is containing the spills and making sure they don't spread any further in moving water."
Clinton Collision went about moving this tractor trailer by grabbing it by both ends with two trucks and winching it out of the water...
"We didn't spill any fluids... DEC was happy about that, and no further damage other than what happened on its way in," Geer said.
You'd think something like this doesn't happen often, but apparently this isn't the first time an accident has happened around these two houses.
"My house has been hit 3 or 4 times," Milo Pennock, one of the homeowners affected by the truck crash said. "Back about 15-20 years ago I had a car parked inside my porch."
The truck came down Red Hill Road in Chadwicks. Oneida Street, the street the accident occurred on, has since been cleared of any roadblocks.