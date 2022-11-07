Oneida Tractor Supply hosting photos with Santa on Nov. 20

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Tractor Supply in Oneida will be hosting a photos with Santa event on Nov. 20.
From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with a local, professional photographer.
The first 25 customers who participate will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.
There will also be other activities to enjoy such as a bake sale and coloring contests.
"At Tractor Supply, we welcome families with open arms. This is one of many children and pet-friendly events held throughout the year to show our appreciation for our loyal customers and their loved ones," The Manager of the Oneida Tractor Supply store, said.
The event takes place at the Tractor Supply on Upper Lenox Avenue and is open to the public.