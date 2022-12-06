Oneonta Historical Society receives $49,500 grant

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The Greater Oneonta Historical Society (GOHS) received a $49,500 grant, which will help fund the full-time salary of GOHS' Executive Director, Dr. Marcela Micucci.
The Support for Organizations Grant came from the New York State Council of the Arts (NYSCA).
"GOHS is excited to be able to offer the Oneonta area a full-time executive director. We look forward to Dr. Micucci continuing to help further advance the mission of our organization and serve our community," Kim Back, president of the GOHS Board of Trustees said.
The Grant comes shortly after Governor Kathy Hochul's announcement for the NYSCA Support for Organizations and Artists grants, which will provide $38 million in funding to art groups all over the state.