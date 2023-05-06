Oneonta parking garage closed

Oneonta, N.Y.--All levels of the municipal parking garage in Oneonta have been closed after an inspection found more structural issues. According to the city, A routine inspection found some additional structural deterioration.
As a precaution, the city has closed all levels of the garage until it can be re-evaluated by the city's structural engineer.
The bus terminal will remain open. The city says that time-limit parking restrictions will be lifted in the Dietz Street lot, but will continue on all other city streets, as well as Wall Street and Westcott lots. Public parking will be available at Damashcke field and Neahwa park large pavilion. The city says they are working on a plan to provide a shuttle bus service between the park, Main and market streets. The top level of the garage had to be closed in March due to safety concerns.