Oneonta Police continue to investigate death of SUNY Oneonta student

Oneonta, N.Y. -- As the investigation into the death of SUNY Oneonta student Tyler Lopresti-Castro continues, Oneonta Police are asking for the public's help.
Lopresti-Castro was discovered the morning of January 27th at Silas Lane, where he was found suffering from what was ultimately fatal cold exposure.
Oneonta Police say that investigators were able to preserve his cell phone and are in the process of conducting a forensic analysis of this case which will ultimately include data from phone providers, social media accounts, location data analysis, proximal IP addresses, surveillance video, interviews of associates, medical records and examinations.
The Oneonta Police Department is seeking assistance from those members of the public who may have surveillance cameras covering the center-city streets west of East Street, the Chestnut Street or River Street corridors, Winney Hill Road, Oneida Street, Route 205, State Highway 28 to County Highway 48 within the City of Oneonta and Town of Oneonta. It is requested that surveillance systems are checked for pedestrians and vehicles from midnight to 2:15 a.m. on January 27th.
Police say the case is an active investigation and no additional information will be released at this time. The public is encouraged to contact the Oneonta Police Department with any additional information by calling (607) 432-1111.