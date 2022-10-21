Oneonta Police Department investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday

ONEONTA, N.Y. – The Oneonta Police Department and Fire Department were dispatched to the James F. Lettis Highway in Oneonta, Friday, in response to reports of a motor vehicle accident, involving a pedestrian
First responders arrived on scene at 6:49 p.m. where they found Dale Clark, 54, in the road. Clark was found to be deceased on arrival.
Investigation indicates Clark was hit by a vehicle after leaving the shoulder suddenly and entering the south bound traffic lane.
The investigation remains open and no additional information has been released at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Oneonta Police at 607-432-1111.
The Oneonta Police and Fire Department was assisted by the Oneonta NYS Police, NYS Police Crash Reconstruction Unit, NYS Department of Transportation and Oneonta Town Constable.