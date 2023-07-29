Oneonta Police Officers Credited for Quick Action with Oneonta Fire

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- A couple of Oneonta police officers are being credited for their quick actions.
They were on a routine patrol when they smelled wood burning and jumped into action.
A fire happened just after 4 yesterday morning at new Asbury Gardens on River Street.
The Oneonta fire chief said the fire started in the back building where there's a shop and garage and burned through the wall and upstairs into an empty apartment.
Both Oneonta fire and state fire investigators were looking into the cause, with state fire investigators being called in due to the possibility of hazardous material.
The owner of the building says he thinks the fire could've been from lithium batteries.
No one was hurt.