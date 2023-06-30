 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Oneonta Pool Closed Due to Poor Air Quality

Swimming Pool

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Bad news for swimmers in Oneonta.

The Wilber Park Pool is closed due to the bad air quality from the Canadian wildfires.

The City of Oneonta and the YMCA will monitor the air quality with guidance from airnow.gov.

The air-quality index should be at acceptable levels of 150 or lower in order to open the pool.

City officials say they appreciate your patience and understanding, and they are hopeful conditions will improve over the weekend.

If you have questions, call the Recreation Office at 607-432-0680.

