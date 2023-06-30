Oneonta Pool Closed Due to Poor Air Quality

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Bad news for swimmers in Oneonta.
The Wilber Park Pool is closed due to the bad air quality from the Canadian wildfires.
The City of Oneonta and the YMCA will monitor the air quality with guidance from airnow.gov.
The air-quality index should be at acceptable levels of 150 or lower in order to open the pool.
City officials say they appreciate your patience and understanding, and they are hopeful conditions will improve over the weekend.
If you have questions, call the Recreation Office at 607-432-0680.