Oneonta Road Construction and Water Main Replacement Update

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The City of Oneonta has announced a road entrance and exit will be closed beginning June 26.
Neahwa Park Main Street entrance and exit will be closing that Monday until further notice, except for access to Carbon Street.
The city asks that drivers use the Martket Street entrance and exit.
The project taking place in the city includes replacement of water mains, new services to curb boxes, stormwater improvements and pavement replacement.
For questions or concerns related to this project, contact the Department of Public Works at dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or 607-432-2100.