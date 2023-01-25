Open registration for Boilermaker 2023 begins Feb. 1

UTICA, N.Y. -- Open registration for Boilermaker 2023 starts on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. Priority registration ends on Jan. 31 at midnight, which is for anyone who raced in 2022.
Open registration will be available until race caps are met or until July 4. The cap for the 15K is 8,500 runners and the cap for the 5K is 3,500 people.
“With lower race caps and the promise of a fantastic race, we expect that both distances will near capacity quickly. We strongly suggest that anyone who wants to run this year’s race register as soon as possible to guarantee a spot at the starting line,” Boilermaker Race Director, Jim Stasaitis said.
Race day this year has been set for July 9, to register click here.