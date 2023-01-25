 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mix with and change to freezing
rain and sleet early this evening, before changing to all rain
overnight. Downslope winds off the Catskills may diminish
snowfall amounts in lower elevation areas of Otsego and Delaware
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Open registration for Boilermaker 2023 opens Feb. 1

  • 0
Boilermaker finish 2022

UTICA, N.Y. -- Open registration for Boilermaker 2023 starts on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. Priority registration ends on Jan. 31 at midnight, which is for anyone who raced in 2022. 

Open registration will be available until race caps are met or until July 4. The cap for the 15K is 8,500 runners and the cap for the 5K is 3,500 people. 

“With lower race caps and the promise of a fantastic race, we expect that both distances will near capacity quickly. We strongly suggest that anyone who wants to run this year’s race register as soon as possible to guarantee a spot at the starting line,” Boilermaker Race Director, Jim Stasaitis said. 

Race day this year has been set for July 9, to register click here

Recommended for you