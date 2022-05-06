4 drug overdoses in one day trigger spike alert in Oneida County

The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued a spike alert after four overdoses were reported in one day.
According to the county, there were two overdoses in Utica, one in Rome and one in Blossvale on May 3.
Three of the overdoses involved heroin and one involved methamphetamine that may have been laced with an opioid like fentanyl.
While none of the incidents were fatal, Narcan had to be used in all instances – even multiple doses in some cases. Two doses were administered in two cases and one person required four doses.
“Four known non-fatal overdoses in one day may not seem like a lot, but it is important to understand that we use that baseline figure as a signal that things may be starting to trend at a higher than normal rate,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “It is also an indicator that more overdoses that we’re not aware of are occurring as well. Thankfully, we haven’t seen any fatalities connected with this spike yet, however, the purpose of our alert notifications is to forewarn people struggling with addiction, their loved ones and our community partners, so that they can step up response actions to prevent the situation from escalating further.”
According to the county’s overdose dashboard, 90 have been reported so far this year and eight of them were fatal. As of May 4, nearly 40% of the overdoses were from heroin, 11% were from prescription pills and nearly 8% involved cocaine.
Narcan was administered in nearly 70% of the overdoses overall this year.
To view the dashboard, click here.