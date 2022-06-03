7 overdoses in 24 hours trigger third spike alert in Oneida County in less than a month

The Oneida County Overdose Response Team issued its third spike alert in less than a month on Friday after two fatal and five non-fatal overdoses were reported on Thursday, June 2.
According to ORT, heroin was the primary drug in all cases, which occurred in Utica, Rome, Yorkville and Camden.
An alert was also issued on May 26 due to six overdoses in one day as well as on May 6 following four same-day overdoses.
ORT believes the alerts are all connected to reports of purple heroin circulating around the region.
According to the ORT dashboard, there have been 145 overdoses so far this year and 63 of them were reported in May alone. Of the total overdoses, 16 were fatal.