7 people dead from drug overdoses over last 30 days in Oneida County

  • Updated
  • 0
Drug overdoses

Seven people died from drug overdoses over the last 30 days in Oneida County, prompting the Overdose Response Team to issue a public health advisory on Friday.

Two of the seven deaths happened on April 7.

The fatalities happened in Boonville, Sauquoit, Utica and Whitesboro.

According to county officials, the deaths were caused by the use of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.

The advisory also includes a warning about street drugs testing positive for xylazine, also known as “tranq,” which is an animal sedative that can cause severe skin wounds that could lead to amputation, according to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

So far this year, there have been 17 suspected overdose deaths in the county. Of those 17, four toxicology reports have been completed so far, and two of them showed xylazine in the system.

“Our overdose and drug trend surveillance data is telling us that the risk for overdose death is higher than usual in our community right now, likely due to illicitly-manufactured fentanyl and xylazine being mixed into the local street drug supply,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “We encourage individuals, families, response partners and service providers in all settings, to share this information; look out of for those who may be especially vulnerable and take actions right now to help mitigate the rise in overdose deaths.”

A total of 88 overdoses have been reported so far this year. According to county data, Naloxone, or Narcan, is used in 72% of cases to reverse the effects of an overdose. Anyone in need of a Narcan kit can request to receive one by mail through the county.

